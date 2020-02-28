News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Armed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city house

By Ann Murphy
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Shots were fired at a house in Cork city late last night.

The incident occurred at a property on Ardmore Avenue, Knocknaheeny shortly after 10.30pm.

Nobody was injured and no damage was caused to the house.

No arrests have been made.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí responded to the scene with the armed response unit.

He added: "A search was carried out in the area and gardaí conducted a number of patrols over the course of the evening."

This morning, a forensics examination will be carried out at the scene while house to house enquiries will also be conducted.

This article originally appeared on EchoLive.ie

Cork

