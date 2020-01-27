News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Armagh man appears in court accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

Murder accused, Aaron Brady, pictured in 2018.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 11:58 AM

A man has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

An enlarged jury is due to be sworn in this afternoon for a trial that could take up to sixteen weeks.

Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was killed in the line of duty outside Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co. Louth on the night of January 25, 2013.

Aaron Brady from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh denied the charge at his arraignment this morning.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe
Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

He also pleaded not guilty to robbing Pat Bellew of €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques at the same location, on the same date.

Potential jurors were warned not to sit on the jury if they couldn't be “completely impartial”.

An additional three jurors will be sworn in because of the expected duration of the trial. Mr. J Michael White told them it could take up to sixteen weeks.

Adrian Donohoe

