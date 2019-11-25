News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Armagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrants

Armagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrants
By Press Association
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 10:12 AM

Update - 10.11am Lorry driver Maurice Robinson, 25, who is accused over the deaths of 39 migrants, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to plotting to assist illegal immigration.

Earlier: A lorry driver accused over the deaths of 39 migrants will appear in court in England today to enter pleas.

Maurice Robinson, 25, who was allegedly part of a global smuggling ring, is charged with the manslaughter of a group of men, women and children found dead in a refrigerated trailer.

The bodies of eight females and 31 males were discovered in the trailer attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex early on October 23.

The victims were later identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam with the youngest being two boys aged 15.

Robinson, who is known as Mo, faces 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between December 1 2018 and October 24 2019.

He is also charged with acquiring criminal property and one count of concealing criminal property.

The defendant, of Laurel Drive in Craigavon in Northern Ireland, is due to appear to appear via video link from custody before Mr Justice Edis at the Old Bailey.

Christopher Kennedy, 23,  is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today accused of human trafficking offences.

He was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on the M40.

Kennedy, from Darkley, Co Armagh, is  charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

More on this topic

Armagh lorry driver accused over deaths of 39 migrants admits illegal immigration chargeArmagh lorry driver accused over deaths of 39 migrants admits illegal immigration charge

Man, 23, charged in probe into lorry container migrant deathsMan, 23, charged in probe into lorry container migrant deaths

Migrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in DublinMigrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in Dublin

Teenage migrant among 39 dead in trailer went missing from Dutch asylum centreTeenage migrant among 39 dead in trailer went missing from Dutch asylum centre


Northern IrelandTOPIC: Human trafficking

More in this Section

Figures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FFFigures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FF

Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’

Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'

Pensioner dies following crash in Co. DownPensioner dies following crash in Co. Down


Lifestyle

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

Virginia Fortune is the general manager of both the 1878 and The Premium Club — Private Members’ Clubs at 3Arena.You've Been Served - Virginia Fortune

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »