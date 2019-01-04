NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Armagh couple who scooped €130m Lottery jackpot to go public

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 06:37 AM

A couple who scooped a €130m New Year’s Day EuroMillions jackpot will be revealed today.

The pair, who are from Co. Armagh, won Tuesday’s lottery draw and will speak to the media at a press conference in Belfast, operator Camelot said.

They won a total of €127,192,000, making them the fourth biggest UK lottery winners in history.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

The New Year’s Day win follows a series of high-profile lottery prizes in recent years.

In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir, from Ayrshire, Scotland, became the biggest lottery winners in the UK, and across Europe, when they scooped more than €178 million.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than €163 million in August 2012, while the biggest prize awarded in the country in 2018 was €133 million, handed to an anonymous winner in April.

And last November, builder Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston, Lincolnshire, discovered he had won €84 million, six weeks after the draw.

He said he stockpiled tickets in his van, only checking them every three months.

- Press Association


