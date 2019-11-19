News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Arlene Foster: What do Sinn Féin have to say about the IRA shooting my father?

Arlene Foster: What do Sinn Féin have to say about the IRA shooting my father?
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 01:39 PM

Arlene Foster has challenged Sinn Féin to condemn IRA murder bids against both her late father and the DUP’s deputy leader.

The DUP leader singled out the two incidents as she suggested the republican party was being selective on what it will condemn.

Her remarks come amid a row about loyalist banners that have appeared in the North Belfast constituency making a series of allegations against Sinn Féin candidate John Finucane and his family, including his solicitor father Pat, who was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries during the Troubles.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald had called on unionist leaders to condemn what she described as a “sinister and dangerous campaign of threats and intimidation” against the Finucanes.

At the launch of a DUP policy paper this morning, deputy leader Nigel Dodds condemned the posters, making clear his party would have nothing to do with anything that demonised or smeared rival candidates.

Posters making allegations about Sinn Fein candidate John Finucane and his family have appeared in Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Posters making allegations about Sinn Fein candidate John Finucane and his family have appeared in Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Foster followed-up those remarks with her challenge to Sinn Féin.

“It is a bit rich to listen to people talking about violence and hate crimes and what have you,” she said.

“We need complete clarity from Sinn Féin around some of the most violent acts that took place here in Northern Ireland. What do they have to say about the attempted murder of my father for example, what do they have to say about the attempted murder of Nigel Dodds?

“We need to hear from them what they have to say about that.”

Ms Foster’s policeman father John Kelly was badly injured when the IRA shot him in the head at the family farm in Co Fermanagh in 1979.

In 1996, a policeman was shot and injured when the IRA tried to murder Mr Dodds as he visited his seriously ill son in the Royal Children’s Hospital in west Belfast.

What do they have to say about the attempted murder of my father for example, what do they have to say about the attempted murder of Nigel Dodds?

Mr Dodds also referenced the hospital assassination bid when asked about the posters at the launch of the DUP’s 12-point plan titled Let’s Get NI Moving Again.

The 12 priorities outlined in the paper are restoring devolution at Stormont; health; education; economy; welfare reform mitigations; protecting the unborn; environment; animal welfare; housing; law and order; Assembly reform; and celebrating the 2021 centenary on Northern Ireland.

On the banner issue, Mr Dodds said: “The banners and posters have nothing to do with our campaign. We knew nothing about them and I want to make it very, very clear that anything that is personally abusive or offensive, inaccurate and smearing of any candidate in any political party is to be condemned and is nothing to do with a proper democratic debate or a democratic election, so I want to make that very, very clear indeed.

“Our party has been crystal clear on these issues, on violence and on the use of violence. And the challenge to all parties is the same – we see some vile internet trolling of victims, of unionists politicians as well, and that’s to be condemned also.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster joined her party’s Westminster candidates at the launch of a new 12-point policy plan in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Arlene Foster joined her party’s Westminster candidates at the launch of a new 12-point policy plan in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Dodds added: “But there’s also a challenge to Sinn Féin in this election; They can’t be selective here. We condemn every act of violence from every paramilitary organisation – do they do that, will they do that? Will they condemn the IRA who went into a hospital 20 years ago and shot a police officer guarding me? Do they condemn it? No, they don’t.

“Will they stop eulogising the violent perpetrators of the IRA – it’s time they were challenged on some of this stuff and not be selective about it.

“Our position is clear – we will have no part in anything that demonises or has any personal offence or personal abuse against any candidate, it’s not part of our campaign and we will not be part of it.”

More on this topic

Children of the Troubles: Loss of lives that had barely begunChildren of the Troubles: Loss of lives that had barely begun

Tory veterans prosecution pledge condemned in Belfast and DublinTory veterans prosecution pledge condemned in Belfast and Dublin

Ex-soldier to undergo dialysis during trial over Troubles shootingEx-soldier to undergo dialysis during trial over Troubles shooting

Presbyterian moderator urges young people to read Troubles bookPresbyterian moderator urges young people to read Troubles book


Arlene FosterDUPJohn FinucaneMary Lou McDonaldNigel DoddsSinn FeinTroublesTOPIC: The Troubles

More in this Section

DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’

Body found in burning car in DublinBody found in burning car in Dublin

Taoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attackTaoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attack

Water is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damageWater is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damage


Lifestyle

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

Vincent Thurkettle, author of The Wood Fire Handbook, talks to Luke Rix-Standing about one of our best-loved simple pleasures – the log fire.Burning love: Why are roaring wood fires so endlessly appealing?

Students have nothing to be anxious about with their CAO 2020, just follow this easy video guide with Trish McGrath, Principal of Hewitt CollegeTen tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for students

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »