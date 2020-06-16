News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Arlene Foster proposes extension of free school meal payments over summer in Northern Ireland

Arlene Foster proposes extension of free school meal payments over summer in Northern Ireland
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 05:25 PM

Stormont’s First Minister has proposed an extension of financial support to children eligible for free school meals over the summer.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the move would be dependent on funding being identified.

With Sinn Féin having also called for an extension, it is likely that additional financial support will be approved.

The development comes as the UK Government reversed its decision not to extend free school meal support in England over the summer following a campaign involving Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

The authorities in Scotland and Wales are also providing support to eligible families over the summer.

Stormont education minister Peter Weir had previously said his department did not have the money to extend the scheme outside term time.

READ MORE

Aer Lingus pilot has more than €300k cut from defamation award by Appeal Court

When schools closed due to the pandemic, the families of children eligible for free meals were instead given a £27 (€30) payment every fortnight.

There are almost 100,000 children in Northern Ireland who are eligible.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Mrs Foster was asked about the issue during Assembly question time on Tuesday.

“I am very sympathetic to ensuring that our young people have the certainty of at least one good meal per day over the summer months,” she said.

“And we know that that is a challenge for many families. And I know this is an issue the deputy First Minister (Michelle O’Neill) also takes very seriously and indeed having spoken to the Education Minister he is also very supportive.”

She added: “Doing well in education can be dependent on a range of different home and indeed personal factors, but we need to ensure that young people have the best possible opportunity to succeed to when they return to school hopefully in late August/September.

“There are exceptional circumstance due to Covid-19 therefore I will be proposing to the Executive that meals continue to be provided to that cohort of children over the summer period this year, if the necessary finances can be secured.”

One further coronavirus linked death was announced in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, bringing the total reported by the Department of Health to 542.

There were two new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 4,854 since the pandemic began.

Earlier, Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan had called for the continuation of free school meal payments over the summer.

“Families already struggling financially due to the impact of Covid-19 will struggle over the next two months with the additional cost of food if financial support is not put in place,” she said.

“The impact on some of the disadvantaged young people in our society has been exacerbated by Covid-19 and it’s vital we prioritise and support these young people and their families.

“The links between educational underachievement and deprivation are well known and the evidence suggests that children returning to school can often be weeks or months intellectually behind classmates who have access to a more wholesome diet during the holidays.”

READ MORE

IKEA to return wage support after suffering less than expected

More on this topic

St Vincent de Paul: €4.5bn spent on responding to poverty every yearSt Vincent de Paul: €4.5bn spent on responding to poverty every year

Marcus Rashford refuses to give up on campaign to extend free school meals in BritainMarcus Rashford refuses to give up on campaign to extend free school meals in Britain

Food insecurity increases in Burkina Faso amid Islamic extremist activityFood insecurity increases in Burkina Faso amid Islamic extremist activity

14% of people at risk of poverty, new figures show14% of people at risk of poverty, new figures show

school mealsTOPIC: Poverty

More in this Section

Economy ‘could take three years to return to pre-Covid activity levels’Economy ‘could take three years to return to pre-Covid activity levels’

€25m in extra supports announced for arts and culture sector€25m in extra supports announced for arts and culture sector

Leo Varadkar seeks rural indepedent support for new governmentLeo Varadkar seeks rural indepedent support for new government

'How did that extent of abuse go on for so long?': Calls for investigation into family sexual abuse case 'How did that extent of abuse go on for so long?': Calls for investigation into family sexual abuse case


Lifestyle

Feline-inspired frames are a summer essential, says Katie Wright.5 of the best cat eye sunglasses for every face shape

Taking inspiration from the Northern Lights, it’s all about streaks of purple, blue and green.‘Aurora Borealis’ hair is the coolest new trend of the summer

Finding calm and positive energy at home has never felt more important, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Simple ways to bring more Feng Shui into your home

Face masks, online check-in, and more disinfectant than you could fit in the hotel pool.How the world’s hotels are adapting to welcome visitors back

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »