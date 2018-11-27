Foster condemns ‘offensive’ talk of ‘bribe’ for DUP support of Brexit deal

Update 7.55pm: Arlene Foster has described any suggestion DUP support for the Brexit withdrawal agreement could be bought with further major investment pledges for Northern Ireland as “offensive”.

At Stormont for talks with the British Prime Minister, the DUP leader was asked at a press conference whether another “bribe” would win her party round – a reference to the £1 billion secured by the DUP as part of its confidence and supply deal with the Tories at Westminster.

“We didn’t take a bribe in the first place – the confidence and supply agreement was for all of the people of Northern Ireland,” she replied.

“Some of that money has already been delivered. We look forward to the rest of that money being delivered for all of the people of Northern Ireland.”

Mrs Foster added: “It is very offensive to raise this in terms of money. We are talking about the constitutional and economic long-term future of Northern Ireland – so the answer is no.”

Mrs Foster suggested opposition to Mrs May’s deal at Westminster was “coalescing” around the border backstop proposal – the controversial measure that could see Northern Ireland operate under a different regulatory regime to the rest of the UK to ensure a free-flowing border.

“So if she ditches the backstop there is every reason to believe that this withdrawal agreement could go through,” she added.

All five of the main Stormont parties held talks with Theresa May at Stormont House on Tuesday.

Mrs May heard a range of views, with the DUP and Ulster Unionists voicing opposition to the deal and Sinn Féin, SDLP and Alliance all stressing the importance of maintaining the backstop.

Ahead of the meeting, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “No matter what happens on the 11th of December, no matter what happens in the House of Commons, the backstop needs to be banked.

“It needs to be banked in the event of an extension Article 50, it needs to be banked in the event of a people’s vote or another election, or any of those outcomes.

“People here will not be used in the political machinations that are going in Westminster – we need to be protected.

“We cannot be left at the mercy of a hard Brexit and a hard border in Ireland.”

Mr Eastwood again criticised the position taken by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has voiced concern about the emergence of trade barrier down the Irish Sea.

“I think he has called this wrong, because he is starting to talk about a border down the Irish Sea and the integrity of the United Kingdom,” said Mr Eastwood.

“This is not about any of that, this is about economics, this is about protecting people here from a hard border, because we all know how dangerous a hard border would be in Ireland, not just economically but politically as well.”

He insisted nothing in the deal undermined the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom, insisting the principle of consent outlined in the Good Friday Agreement was “sacrosanct”.

“So the DUP need to stop playing that issue up and Jeremy Corbyn also needs to stop playing that issue up,” he said. All five of the main Stormont parties held talks with Theresa May at Stormont House on Tuesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann urged an extension of Article 50 to give the Government more time to strike a better deal.

He said the current agreement would leave Northern Ireland as a “place completely apart” from the rest of the UK within five to 10 years.

In an appeal to Mrs May, Mr Swann said: “Take the time, put plans in place to allow for the extension of Article 50, to allow further negotiation so we can get a deal that actually works, because one thing that we don’t want, that we realise doesn’t work for Northern Ireland, is no deal.

“This is the first time the Prime Minister has been to Northern Ireland since the Withdrawal Agreement was published and her Government and she has said that this will affect Northern Ireland the most as an integral part of the United Kingdom.

So let’s take time. Once she has heard the concerns from all of the Northern Ireland let’s see how we can take it to the next step.

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry said the backstop had to be retained as a “safety net”.

“It is important that we do bank the backstop,” he said.

“It’s clearly our preference that we stay in the European Union, we don’t believe that there is any such thing as a good or sensible Brexit.

“But right across the community in Northern Ireland – including most of the political parties, most of the business community and most of society – it is very, very clear that people do not want to see a no-deal situation, which would be a complete catastrophe for our society.

“There can’t be any context in which that (the backstop) can be taken off the table, renegotiated, unpicked. It is absolutely integral to any withdrawal agreement.”

Mr Farry said it was important the “real voice of Northern Ireland” was reflected in the Brexit debate, claiming the DUP view heard at Westminster was not representative of the region.

- Press Association

Arlene Foster criticises May's 'propaganda tour' in Belfast

The DUP leader Arlene Foster has called Theresa May's visit a 'propaganda tour'.

Theresa May is in Belfast as part of a UK tour to try to convince politicians to support the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

A vote on whether or not to accept the deal will take place in the Parliament on December 11th.

"That's exactly what it is because she's trying to speak over the heads of the people who will take the decision which, of course, are the parliamentarians in the House of Commons

"So, coming to Northern Ireland to talk to other people seems to be, to me, a waste of time."

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister says there are already regulatory differences between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mrs May says current differences in the North do not impact on the unity of the UK.

"We do already have some regulatory differences between Northern Ireland and Great Britain in certain areas and that hasn't challenged the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom," said Mrs May.

"The United Kingdom is still is every bit as much a united kingdom today with those regulatory differences and it will continue to be a united kingdom in the future."

. @DUPleader "I think the disappointing thing for me is the Prime Minister has given up..." pic.twitter.com/kKIdEeTCcc— BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) November 27, 2018

Northern Ireland businesses press Theresa May for certainty on Brexit

The British Prime Minister has faced calls to deliver certainty on Brexit as she met businesses in Northern Ireland.

Theresa May urged MPs to act in the national interest in the December 11 vote on her draft withdrawal agreement with the EU.

It was a message aimed at her erstwhile DUP allies, whose 10 MPs are pledged to vote against her, and all parliamentarians opposed to the agreement.

Civic representatives in Belfast also gave Mrs May the clear message to move on and develop the future, she said, during her trip to Queen’s University this afternoon. Theresa May meets Nora Smith, chief executive of CO3, at Queen’s University Belfast

The DUP is promising to vote against the draft EU withdrawal deal, a serious blow to the confidence and supply agreement between the Government and the Northern Irish party.

The British Prime Minister said: “I will be talking to my DUP colleagues, as I will be talking to colleagues in the House of Commons and across the House of Commons, of the importance of this vote for the UK, for the future of the UK, for the future of jobs for their constituents, for the future security of their constituents, this is a deal that protects those issues but also delivers on the Brexit vote.”

"Taken together, the Withdrawal Agreement and the broad terms of our new relationship should provide your businesses with the reassurance and certainty that I know is so important to you." – PM @Theresa_May #BackTheBrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/6KXb1hHqeq— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 27, 2018

She added: “The alternative is more uncertainty and more division, and that is a very clear message that we have got here in Northern Ireland but have had elsewhere as well, that people do not want to return to uncertainty and division.”

She said her draft agreement with the EU delivered on the Brexit vote in a fashion that protected jobs, livelihood and security.

“I believe if this deal does not go though on December the 11 what we will see is a return to division and uncertainty.

“The message I have clearly heard here today from across the board, from the voluntary sector, from young people, from businesses, from the cultural sector, from academics, is the importance of that certainty and the importance of Parliament accepting that deal so we can move on to develop our future.”

The DUP is concerned about the Irish border backstop arrangement to ensure frictionless trade, and opposes Northern Ireland diverging from the rest of the UK.

The party’s 10 MPs are pledged to join Labour, the SNP and many Conservative MPs in voting against the proposed withdrawal deal.

Sinn Fein has seven MPs but does not take its seats at Westminster and abstains from votes. It has been broadly supportive of the Prime Minister’s draft deal.

Mrs May said the actions of its MPs was a matter for Sinn Fein.

“What my job is about is showing those MPs who will be voting on December 11 on this deal why it is a good deal for the UK.”

US President Donald Trump has said her Brexit plan could hurt UK/US trade relations.

Mrs May said the UK would be able to do free trade deals after Brexit and the political declaration as part of EU withdrawal made clear the UK would have an independent trade policy and be able to do deals around the world.

The British Prime Minister, asked about the use of the Irish border backstop, said: “What arrangements we put in place in the UK for determining whether there should be any regulatory divergence is actually a matter for us.

“There already is regulatory divergence today between Northern Ireland and Great Britain in some limited areas.

“There is, I hope, some reassurance there, but I am looking at what reassurance I can give that you would not see that extra regulatory divergence that everyone is concerned about.

“We have that regulatory divergence today.

“We are one UK, but there is an acceptance of the particular position of Northern Ireland in the regulations as they are applied today.”

- Press Association