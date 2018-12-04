'Are we not human?' - Daughter of convicted paedophile begs people to stop vandalising their home

The daughter of a convicted paedophile is pleading with people living in their area to stop vandalising their home.

Abdur Rashid was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for molesting a six-year-old girl while he was a teacher in a Dublin mosque. His sentence was suspended the final four months for a period of one year providing he follow the direction of the Probation Services and keep the peace and be of good behaviour upon his release.

After being released last week, the 50-year-old returned to his family home but was forced to leave by angry neighbours.

Speaking to 98FM's Dublin Talks, his daughter Sany said the ongoing attacks are putting their family at risk.

She said: "I live here for six years, these people all around the area know there are children in the house, yet they are still attacking us. I don't know why.

"There are children in the house, you care about your own children, what about our children? There is no man living in this house, there's just women and children. Are we not human?"

