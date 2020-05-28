News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Archbishop urges churches to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions

Archbishop urges churches to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions
By Press Association
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 03:56 PM

The Archbishop of Dublin has urged churches to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions after a Dublin church held a mass.

Government guidelines advise that places of worship such as churches should not reopen until phase four of its roadmap for lifting restrictions, which is set for July 20.

In a statement today, Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin said public health policy will only work when its proposals are fully respected by all.

“The Dublin parish referred to in media reports in these days has in fact a policy statement on its website stating unambiguously ‘public attendance at daily or Sunday Mass is not permissible during the current pandemic’,” he said. “I am assured that the parish has now returned to that policy.

“This Irish church is working intensely to ensure that the reopening of churches for public worship will be take place in a manner and at a time that is safe.

“I appeal to all churches in the Archdiocese of Dublin to adhere strictly to public policy, even if it involves patience and personal suffering.”

He added that the Irish Bishops Conference will shortly publish a detailed document and checklist regarding the steps that each parish must take before the reopening of churches.

He said: “I repeat the words of Pope Francis when churches in Italy were reopened for public worship – ‘but please, let us proceed respecting the norms, the prescriptions we are given to safeguard the health of each individual and the people’.”

READ MORE

Maternity leave exclusion from subsidy scheme to be resolved, vows minister

More on this topic

Maternity leave exclusion from subsidy scheme to be resolved, vows ministerMaternity leave exclusion from subsidy scheme to be resolved, vows minister

Cummings ‘might have committed minor lockdown breach’, say policeCummings ‘might have committed minor lockdown breach’, say police

Covid-19 mortgage suspension will not be extended - Banking Federation chiefCovid-19 mortgage suspension will not be extended - Banking Federation chief

Covid-19 payment will not be taken back from people in receipt of other state supportsCovid-19 payment will not be taken back from people in receipt of other state supports


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

archbishop Diarmuid MartinArchdiocese of DublincoronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up