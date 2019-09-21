News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Archbishop pays tribute to Seamus Hegarty

Archbishop pays tribute to Seamus Hegarty
By Press Association
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 03:32 PM

The Catholic Archbishop of Ireland has paid tribute to the late Seamus Hegarty.

The former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe died at the age of 79 at Letterkenny Hospital in his native Donegal on Friday following an illness.

Dr Hegarty led the diocese of Derry from 1994 to 2011, before retiring due to ill health.

Archbishop Eamon Martin expressed his sadness, recalling Dr Hegarty’s dedication to helping Irish emigrants and their families, as well as his passion for education and efforts to nurture the peace process.

Tributes have been paid to Dr Hegarty from politicians, including Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Meanwhile former Church of Ireland bishop Ken Good added his tribute to Dr Hegarty.

“A former teacher, like myself, he led his two dioceses, Raphoe and Derry, at a very difficult time in the history of the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland.

“I, more than most, am aware of how challenging church leadership can be – at whatever point in history and whatever one’s denomination,” he said.

Dr Hegarty became embroiled in controversy at one stage over his response to the issue of clerical child abuse.

He apologised for historical poor practice.

“I am deeply sorry that anyone was hurt through my management of allegations historically,” he stated in 2011.

- Press Association


Seamus Hegarty

More in this Section

Someone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus drawSomeone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus draw

Could robots steal our hearts as well as our jobs?Could robots steal our hearts as well as our jobs?

Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’

Lunney family endured ‘week from hell’ after Quinn executive abducted and attackedLunney family endured ‘week from hell’ after Quinn executive abducted and attacked


Lifestyle

Gráinne Healy only started running regularly a few years ago. She’s already completed 50 parkruns. She tells Rowena Walsh what motivates her.Ageing with Attitude: Parkruns and quiet Friday nights

Against popular wisdom and flying a plane made from bamboo, wire and bike handlebars, a Co Antrim woman blazed a sky trail for aviation and for the independence of women, writes Bette BrowneMagnificent Lilian Bland blazed a trail for independence of women in her plane of bamboo

The epic battle for the bridge at Arnhem, as depicted in the blockbuster 'A Bridge Too Far', saw the Allies aim to end the war by Christmas 1944, but failed as a huge airborne assault force failed to take the last bridge across the Rhine. In an extract from his latest book 'A Bloody Week', Dan Harvey tells the story of one of the hundreds of brave men from Ireland who gave their all to the Allied campaignThe bridge to war: Dan Harvey's new book looks at the Irish who went a bridge too far

Several days ago, the long-awaited sequel to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale was released.Lindsay Woods: I have always consumed books at a furious pace

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »