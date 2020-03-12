Archbishop Martin asks people to look after each other as church introduces coronavirus measures

The Catholic archbishop of Dublin, Dr Diarmuid Martin has advised people to “look after each other and pray”.

The church is being “highly attentive” to public health advice, he told RTÉ radio’s Séan O’Rourke show.

The archbishop was commenting on measures issued by Irish Catholic bishops on Wednesday such as that priests will no longer anoint the foreheads of people who are dying with their thumb.

Instead, holy oil will be administered with a cotton bud or glove which will then be disposed of appropriately.

Similarly, priests will not touch a baby on the forehead when they are being baptised.

Another measure is a ban on the sign of peace and on the passing around of collection baskets in church.

Dr Martin said it was important for the church community to care for those who are vulnerable.

He urged people to phone elderly neighbours a few times a day and to bring food to them.

The church is fully open to following the advice of the public health authorities, he said.

“We respect the information and instructions that are coming from the authorities.”

When asked about churchgoers who insist on receiving communion wafer on their tongue, he suggested that in such circumstances those people can be facilitated in the sacristy in a sanitary manner.

However, he said that believers have a responsibility, not just for their own spirituality, but also to respect the health and well being of others.

“Solidarity is going to be a huge thing.”

There is a lot of tension that needs to be played down to ensure there is no panic, he added.

Dr Martin also said that the church is doing its best to ensure that priests are cared for, but that if a priest had to self isolate, other clergy would step in to care for their parish.

A situation might arise, like in Italy, where mass is celebrated by the priest alone in the church.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999