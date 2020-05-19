Archbishop Diarmuid Martin saddened for those mourning deceased during Covid-19 pandemic

The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin says he is saddened at how those who lose loved ones during the pandemic have to mourn.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin says social distancing will likely mean large ceremonies will not happen for a long time.

He says people are finding different ways to safely show their affection for someone who has died at this difficult time.

"In the church, the numbers are being reasonably well respected but at times very large numbers turn out," he says.

"I think one of the nice things is for people iff they want to show their appreciation and their affection for somebody is to line the streets, for example, respecting social distancing.

"These are the sort of things that if people suddenly all arrive into a cemetery it will be very hard to maintain social distancing and people are going to get afraid."

