Archaeological dig finds go on display

The public is to be given a rare glimpse of prehistoric Ireland tomorrow when the exciting finds of an archaeological dig go on display.

Cooking pits dating back thousands of years to a 19th-century farmhouse are just some of the artifacts uncovered during work on a bypass in Listowel.

Archaeologists working on behalf of Kerry County Council uncovered a number of sites across the historical spectrum on the outskirts of what is already a heritage town. More than half of the 6km route is through untouched land and many of the finds were previously undetected.

The finds include burnt mounds (prehistoric cooking sites) and charcoal-production pits and the remains of a 19th-Century dwelling at Curraghatoosane.

Archaeological Management Solutions (AMS) used a variety of techniques to determine the presence of the previously unknown archaeological remains. These included a geophysical survey followed by the excavation of exploratory test trenches and then open-area excavations.

Archaeologists will use the site of a 19th century farmhouse at Curraghatoosane just off the R553 Ballybunion Road tomorrow to showcase the finds. The site will be open to the public between 3pm and 6pm.

Archaeologist Fintan Walsh said the team will be happy to answer questions not just on the house with its cobbled foundations, and clear outlines, but on lesser remarked finds.

“A lot of archaeology is not very visual. This site is quite visual and people will recognise the outlines of walls, a fire place and such. It will be used as a starting point then for the less recognisable items and some of the these will be laid out with explanatory notes including historical maps.”

The cooking pits known as fulacht fia alongside watercourses go back thousands of years and some of the ovens still contained original wood and stone.

Aerial view of the Curraghatoosane site where charcoal production pits were discovered.

Access to the archaeological site tomorrow will be signposted from the Sive Walk and will be via the R553 Ballybunion Road. There is no parking so visitors are encouraged to visit by foot. Appropriate footwear is recommended.

The bypass along the west and north of Listowel had objections from environmentalists and from some of the town’s business people. However, in 2017 the board gave it the go-ahead as necessary to improve congestion and crossing of the River Feale.

Work is set to begin in March 2020 and the cost has been estimated at over €32m.