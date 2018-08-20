Áras candidate Gemma O’Doherty reveals ‘despair for Ireland’

Freelance journalist Gemma O’Doherty is the latest potential candidate to throw her name into the presidential ring.

Speculation also mounted over the weekend that beaten 2011 presidential candidate, Seán Gallagher will enter the race for the Áras.

The former Dragon’s Den star is now “actively considering” making a second bid to become President of Ireland.

He would join fellow Dragon Gavin Duffy who is already canvassing local councils to get a nomination, along with Senator Joan Freeman and artist Kevin Sharkey.

Galway senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh is also giving consideration to putting his name forward to run against President Michael D Higgins, who wants to remain on for a second term.

Announcing her intention to run last night, Ms O’Doherty said: “As an Irish woman who loves her country to its core but hardly recognises it any more, I am deeply concerned about the unimaginable suffering and chaos so many of our people are subjected to daily.

“I despair for Ireland and what it has become.”

I have decided to seek a nomination for the Presidency of Ireland. I hope you will support me. My reasons for doing so are here: https://t.co/ooU1WmBu4o — Gemma O'Doherty (@gemmaod1) August 19, 2018

In a statement posted on Facebook, she said it is now time for Irish people to come together to demand change and to put an end to what she described as “the corruption that has infested Irish public life and the disgraceful squandering of our taxes and resources”.

“We owe it to ourselves, to our children, to our country’s reputation, and to our forebearers who had a very different vision for this beautiful island that is our home. The time has come to demand a new Ireland.

“It is for these reasons I have decided to put myself forward for nomination to the presidency. It is not a decision I have come to lightly but I believe the country and the people are ready for change,” the statement read.

“My presidency would hold a special place for our longest and youngest missing person Mary Boyle, Fr Niall Molloy, Sophie Toscan du Plantier, Jo Jo Dullard and all of our murdered dead who have been denied justice by the gardaí. They will never be forgotten by me.”

Ms O’Doherty said she had been contacted by members of the public who had urged her to run for the Dáil in the next general election. However, she said she had ruled this option out as she does not believe parliament in its current form is able to work for the good of the people.

“I understand those who say the Irish president is tethered, gagged, unable to speak out on matters of national interest and public concern or hold Government to account.”

“But that is only because some incumbents have chosen to interpret the position in that way. That is not my vision for it,” she said.

It is understood that Ms O’Doherty has already written to members of the Oireachtas in the hope of securing a nomination and her statement encouraged members of the public to lobby their local representatives.