April showers and freezing conditions continue

April showers and cold conditions look set to continue as we head towards the weekend.

According to Met Éireann temperatures tonight will drop to as low as -3°C in parts of the country as widespread frost and icy stretches are expected.

Rain overnight will turn to sleet on higher ground in the northeast with a risk of hail and thunder.

This chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days. pic.twitter.com/GNWvKHKH64— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 4, 2019

Tomorrow morning the frost will begin to clear followed by outbreaks of rain in the north and the east.

Those driving early in the morning should take care in case of icy patches.

Chilly conditions will continue tomorrow with low temperatures of between 2°C and 6°C.

The weather should improve just in time for the weekend as Saturday will be drier and milder with highs of 10°C to 14°C.

Sunday will see similar conditions as sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast.