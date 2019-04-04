NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

April showers and freezing conditions continue

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 12:28 PM

April showers and cold conditions look set to continue as we head towards the weekend.

According to Met Éireann temperatures tonight will drop to as low as -3°C in parts of the country as widespread frost and icy stretches are expected.

Rain overnight will turn to sleet on higher ground in the northeast with a risk of hail and thunder.

Tomorrow morning the frost will begin to clear followed by outbreaks of rain in the north and the east.

Those driving early in the morning should take care in case of icy patches.

Chilly conditions will continue tomorrow with low temperatures of between 2°C and 6°C.

The weather should improve just in time for the weekend as Saturday will be drier and milder with highs of 10°C to 14°C.

Sunday will see similar conditions as sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast.

READ MORE

INM confirms receipt of potential takeover approach

More on this topic

Yellow snow-ice warning issued for five counties

Animals and their links to the weather

Temperatures to hit 16 degrees with sunny spells due this week

Australia moving 2,000 people from powerful cyclone’s path

KEYWORDS

WeatherMet Eireann

More in this Section

Man arrested after being abusive to students at Trinity College Dublin

Mother of two with terminal cancer settles case against US laboratory for €2.5m

Irish world-record breaking rider who suffered brain injury aims to be first to ride Camino sidesaddle

531 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

Chocs away: Eight Easter eggs put to the kiddie test

Too old for BreastCheck: Are we neglecting older women?

From Lahore to Castlebar: The International Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

Lighting up Maeve Binchy’s debut

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »