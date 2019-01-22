Apprentice sharing to feature in new scheme

Construction companies throughout the south are joining forces to increase the number of young people starting apprenticeships in the sector.

Construction Industry Federation members are creating co-operatives so member companies can take on apprentices as part of a consortium.

The Shared Apprenticeship Scheme differs from the traditional apprenticeship route because it allows the direct employer to arrange for their skilled sub-contractors to provide the training.

The scheme also offers contractors an opportunity to share apprentices with other members if one area or project becomes busier than another.

Conor O’Connell, director of CIF’s southern region, is concerned that not enough young people are considering a trade despite the increase in the number of jobs available since the upturn in construction.

“The wet trades in particular, such as plastering, painting and bricklaying, are struggling with apprenticeship numbers,” he said.

CIF launched the Shared Apprenticeship Scheme in 2016 together with Solas, the further education and training authority, who have agreed to extend the project.

The CIF will host a morning briefing on the scheme on Wednesday at the CIF Cork Office, Little Island, Cork.