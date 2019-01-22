NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Apprentice sharing to feature in new scheme

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 05:15 AM
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Construction companies throughout the south are joining forces to increase the number of young people starting apprenticeships in the sector.

Construction Industry Federation members are creating co-operatives so member companies can take on apprentices as part of a consortium.

The Shared Apprenticeship Scheme differs from the traditional apprenticeship route because it allows the direct employer to arrange for their skilled sub-contractors to provide the training.

The scheme also offers contractors an opportunity to share apprentices with other members if one area or project becomes busier than another.

READ MORE: 842 children discharged from hospital to no fixed abode

Conor O’Connell, director of CIF’s southern region, is concerned that not enough young people are considering a trade despite the increase in the number of jobs available since the upturn in construction.

“The wet trades in particular, such as plastering, painting and bricklaying, are struggling with apprenticeship numbers,” he said.

CIF launched the Shared Apprenticeship Scheme in 2016 together with Solas, the further education and training authority, who have agreed to extend the project.

The CIF will host a morning briefing on the scheme on Wednesday at the CIF Cork Office, Little Island, Cork.


KEYWORDS

ApprenticesConstructionWork

Related Articles

700 jobs at Limerick firm safe after US vote

Survey reveals gender divide over employee benefits

Major summit to examine the future of work

More in this Section

Teenager missing in Dublin for six days

Public appeal for help tracing missing person from Cork

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Seize Brexit opportunity to end partition, urges Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »