News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Applications to commit beef plant protesters to prison struck out following agreement between sides

Applications to commit beef plant protesters to prison struck out following agreement between sides
Farmers protesting outside a Dawn Meats plant last month.
By Aodhan O Faolain and Ray Managh
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 12:16 PM

High Court proceedings that could have resulted in the imprisonment of people protesting outside two beef processing plants have been struck out following an agreement between the factory owners and the protestors.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr was informed in this morning's vacation sitting of the court that proceedings brought by Dawn Meats seeking to attach and have several protesters committed to prison for the alleged breach of injunctions previously granted by the court could be struck out.

Separate proceedings brought by Liffey Meats, who had previously obtained injunctions preventing protestors from blockading three of their plants, were also struck out on consent following an agreement reached between those parties.

Earlier this week, Dawn Meats secured permission from the Court to bring motions seeking to attach and commit to prison 18 protesters at two of its beef plants for an alleged breach of court orders.

The plants in question were Dawn's facilities at Rathdowney, Co. Laois and Grannagh, Co. Kilkenny.

The company claimed that a number of people had breached injunctions which prevented protestors from trespassing at the plants, blocking the entrances of the factories, and intimidating employees or visitors seeking to egress the facilities.

The 18 included nine “John Does” who are not named but who were specifically identified to Mr Justice Anthony Barr in photographs taken at one of the plants.

Nine others associated with alleged breaches of a High Court injunction were named in the proceedings.

READ MORE

Criminals registering cars in names of gardaí and children

When the matter returned before the judge today Declan McGrath SC, appearing with Stephen Walsh Bl, for Dawn Meats said following talks between the sides it had been agreed that the attachment and committal motions could be struck out.

In a seperate action, Rory Mulcahy SC for Liffey Meats said proceedings brought by his client, where it was seeking injunctions preventing several individuals from unlawfully protesting, trespassing or intimidating customers, suppliers or staff at Liffey Meats plants could on consent be struck out.

After striking out the matter the judge also granted Liffey Meats liberty to apply to the court should the need arise.

More on this topic

Pair in court over alleged incident involving Mesut Ozil’s security guardPair in court over alleged incident involving Mesut Ozil’s security guard

Man terrified schoolkids after he launched road rage attack on bus driverMan terrified schoolkids after he launched road rage attack on bus driver

Teen who led gardaí on 240kmph pursuit after stealing mother's car apologises to courtTeen who led gardaí on 240kmph pursuit after stealing mother's car apologises to court

Motorist fined after road rage incident at Cork shopping centre Motorist fined after road rage incident at Cork shopping centre

courtbeeffarmersTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Over half a million Irish adults have difficulty reading and writingOver half a million Irish adults have difficulty reading and writing

Soc Dems: Gov needs to ensure ordinary people don't pay price of BrexitSoc Dems: Gov needs to ensure ordinary people don't pay price of Brexit

Beef talks need to be fast tracked, says Independent TDBeef talks need to be fast tracked, says Independent TD

Ireland will lose more young nurses after Brexit, says INMOIreland will lose more young nurses after Brexit, says INMO


Lifestyle

Niamh O’Sullivan returns to her home city for Cork Operatic Society’s anniversary concert, writes Cathy Desmond.Cork opera singer returns to where her career began

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »