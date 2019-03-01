NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Applications for €6m energy fund now open

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 07:11 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Minister Richard Bruton has announced funding to help businesses save 30% a year on energy costs.

Applications to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland's Excellence in Energy Efficient Design Scheme are now open.

A fund of up to €6 million is now available for projects delivering best practice in the design, construction and management of buildings for optimum energy efficiency.

Successful applicants to the SEAI EXEED Scheme will be currently in the design phase of planning capital projects for either new or existing buildings.

READ MORE: Ambulance strike continues for third day of industrial action

In order to qualify for a grant, participants must follow the SEAI EXEED standard and embed energy efficiency measures in the design of their projects.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton has said "a huge range of bodies ranging from local GAA clubs to Data Centres and from hospitals to agribusiness have made savings of over 30% in their energy costs through the scheme."

The grant is open to public and private organisations who are planning an investment project of any scale or complexity.

More on this topic

Football rumours from the media

Scott Parker takes the reins at Fulham after Claudio Ranieri sacking

Shamima Begum and baby ‘moved from Syrian refugee camp due to safety concerns’

Tesla to close stores to reduce costs for Model 3


KEYWORDS

Energy

More in this Section

Call for inquiry into allegations members of Defence Forces suffered due to toxic chemical exposure

Coveney and Lidington meeting in Dublin for UK-Irish talks on Brexit

'Dangerous and devious' Joe O'Reilly 'should never be let out', say Rachel's family

Irish drivers warned to get paperwork for no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

From Sydney to the Louvre: How Irish engineer Peter Rice built an incredible legacy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »