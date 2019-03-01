Applications for €6m energy fund now open

Minister Richard Bruton has announced funding to help businesses save 30% a year on energy costs.

Applications to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland's Excellence in Energy Efficient Design Scheme are now open.

A fund of up to €6 million is now available for projects delivering best practice in the design, construction and management of buildings for optimum energy efficiency.

Successful applicants to the SEAI EXEED Scheme will be currently in the design phase of planning capital projects for either new or existing buildings.

In order to qualify for a grant, participants must follow the SEAI EXEED standard and embed energy efficiency measures in the design of their projects.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton has said "a huge range of bodies ranging from local GAA clubs to Data Centres and from hospitals to agribusiness have made savings of over 30% in their energy costs through the scheme."

The grant is open to public and private organisations who are planning an investment project of any scale or complexity.