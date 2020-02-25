Apple worker in Cork becomes first person in Ireland to contract rubella for over a decade

The first case of rubella in Ireland in more than 10 years has been confirmed.

The Evening Echo is reporting that the case has been confirmed to them by Apple in Cork where the case was identified at its Hollyhill campus in the city.

The Department of Public Health for HSE South said it was notified of the case in recent weeks, but cannot comment on specifics.

They said all precautionary steps have been taken to alert anyone who may have been in contact with the individual.

Apple had sent an email to its staff saying it was told by the HSE about the case of rubella "at our Cork Hollyhill campus".

Apple said: "Our employees' health and wellbeing is our top priority, and we want to ensure all members of the local team are aware of the situation and the resources available to you.

The possibility of contracting rubella is low, and most cases are mild.

"HSE advice for pregnant women is to check your rubella immunity status with your GP however most likely this has already been checked by your antenatal team."

Concerned Apple employees have told The Echo that they fear the illness could spread.

Dr Nick Flynn, a representative on the Cork HSE Immunisation Steering Group and a Cork GP, warned that with mumps and measles on the rise, the Cork public could be facing a potential rubella outbreak.

“If that person was infectious and they have been out and about around Cork, we could easily be looking at an outbreak,” he said.

“As a community, we don’t appear to have 'herd immunity' when it comes to measles and mumps - mumps is spreading relatively easily and I’ve been seeing two or three cases a week and we see the same increase with measles every now and again as well.

“There’s no reason we couldn’t see a similar outbreak of rubella because that is included in the MMR vaccine and it should, in theory, have the same level of immunity as the other two.”

Dr Flynn explained that the MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) vaccine is effective in preventing these illnesses.

He said:

However, it’s clear that the low immunisation levels are coming home to roost in that regard.

“There is also a concern that the illness can spread from areas of the world where immunisation rates are low.

“The key message to get out there is to encourage parents to vaccinate their children as herd immunity is crucial,” he added.

Officials said the best protection from rubella is to get the MMR vaccine.