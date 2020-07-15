News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Apple and Ireland win €13bn tax appeal

Apple's HQ in Cork city. Picture: Dan Linehan
By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 11:00 AM

Additional reporting by Digital Desk staff

The European Commission decision that alleged Ireland provided State aid to Apple has been overturned.

In 2016, the European Commission directed Ireland to recover €13.1bn in unpaid taxes from Apple as well as €1.2bn in interest. It was in relation to the period from 2003 and 2014.

The court decision said the EU Commission was wrong to declare that Apple had been granted selective economic advantage and, by extension, State aid. 

It also said the Commission did not succeed in showing the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.

The Government has welcomed the decision by the General Court of the European Union to annul that direction in the last few minutes.

"Ireland has always been clear that there was no special treatment provided to the two Apple companies - ASI and AOE. The correct amount of Irish tax was charged taxation in line with normal Irish taxation rules," the Department of Finance said in a statement.

"Ireland appealed the Commission Decision on the basis that Ireland granted no state aid and the decision today from the Court supports that view."

