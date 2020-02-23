Appeal to taxi driver after crash kills 16-year-old girl

Gardaí investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl in a car crash in Cork City last Wednesday believe the driver of a white taxi may have information which could be vital to them.

Investigators into the death of teenager Kimberly O'Connor, who was a passenger in a car that hit a wall on Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny, want to speak to the driver of a white Toyota taxi which was in the vicinity of the fatal accident.

A garda spokesman said the taxi was travelling along Harbour View Road, between 11.30pm and midnight last Wednesday and they are anxious to speak to its driver.

The fatal accident occurred at around 11.45pm and Ms O'Connor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger, males in their teens, received serious injuries. Both were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí in Gurranabraher are also appealing in particular for any road users who were in the area during those times to come forward if they have dashcam footage.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Details of Kimberly’s funeral arrangements have been announced.

Her remains are reposing at O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home at the North Gate Bridge, with rosary taking place tonight. They will be removed at 7pm tomorrow to St Mary’s on the Hill Church, Knocknaheeny, with Requiem Mass at noon on Wednesday and burial afterwards in St Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcams following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Clare in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his 30s was killed in the collision which occurred around 3am.

No other vehicle was involved, gardaí said.

“A man in his 30s was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall. The collision occurred on the R465 at Roo East between Ardnacrush and Broadford,” a garda spokesman said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s understood he was the sole occupant of the car. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick and the local Coroner has been notified.“ “The crash site and car have been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local Scenes of Crime Officers.” Motorists were advised the road was closed to traffic, with local diversions in place.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the R465 between Ardnacrusha and Broadford around the time of the collision, to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station 061-212400,” the spokesman said.