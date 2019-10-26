News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Appeal to find six-year-old's wheelchair after family car stolen

Kyle Fitzgerald. Picture: Kyle's Wish to Walk facebook.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 12:14 PM

A six-year-old boy has been left devastated following the theft of his wheelchair overnight.

Kyle Fitzgerald, who has cerebal palsy, was due to go play specially adapted GAA this morning. His parents loaded up the family car with his equipment before going to bed.

However, at 2:50am, three people broke into the family home in Ashbourne and stole the white Ford Kuga.

It's registration plate is 182-MH-958 and has silver alloy wheels, blacked out windows and blue wheelchair stickers at the front and back.

Kyle's dad, Rory Fitzgerald said: "They were looking for the keys of the car which were thankfully downstairs, so they didn't come upstairs to us which we're thankful for.

"They walked around downstairs. Kyle has a lot of special equipment downstairs so that's all they would have seen or bumped into.

He added that whoever took the car will "realise very quickly they've also some kind of wheelchair, if they can just leave it in a public place".

"Kyle's independence is gone, he's completely housebound without this chair."

Writing on Facebook, the family said the wheelchair is his only mode of transport and cannot be replaced for weeks.

Anyone with information can contact Ashbourne Gardaí at 01-8010600

