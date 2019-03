An appeal for information is underway for a missing Cork woman.

Susan O'Donoghue, 47, was last seen near Dillon's Cross in Cork city last Thursday, February 28, at approximately 4:30pm.

She's described as being approximately 5’ 5’’ tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was a purple jacket, jeans and runners.

Anyone who has seen Susan or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Anglesea St Garda Station on 021 4522000 or any Garda Station.