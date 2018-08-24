Appeal to continue conserving water in Cork

Irish Water has issued a new water conservation plea to its estimated 250,000 customers in metropolitan Cork amid mounting concerns over a looming supply crisis.

It follows confirmation yesterday that the utility is now using its “strategic reserves” to maintain water supply to the city and suburbs, and is now working on “contingency measures” in the event of low rainfall over the coming months.

Despite the end of the heatwave, drought conditions persist and it is expected that the national hosepipe ban, which expires on August 31, will be extended.

The utility company warned that unless there is significant rainfall over the Lee catchment area during the autumn months, the water supplies for the city and suburbs are at risk of becoming “severely depleted”.

The region needs one month’s average rainfall to fall soon to avert a major supply crisis after figures released last night showed that just 83mm of rain has fallen in the region in the last three months compared to an average of 257mm.

While water production rates at Cork’s three largest treatment plants, Inniscarra, Lee Road, and Glashaboy, remain normal, Irish Water said a renewed focus on conservation is required to ensure that supply restrictions can be avoided.

Neil Smyth, the company’s operations lead for Cork, said they are doing everything possible to maintain normal supply and to prevent interruptions, and that introducing night-time restrictions would be a last resort.

The company has eight crews out daily on active leak detection and repair work, and it is also managing pressure in the network to maintain supply.

However, Mr Smyth said households and businesses should continue to do everything they can to conserve water and reduce demand as much as possible.

Any measures taken to reduce consumption, no matter how small, will help in terms of replenishing water supplies,” he said.

“Simple steps like taking a short shower instead of a bath, turning off taps, and fixing leaks in outside taps all help to make a difference.

“We are also reminding people to report any leaks they see in the public network by calling 1850 278 278 or on the Irish Water website.”

Figures released by Irish Water last night underline the scale of the supply crisis facing the region.

Just 10mm of rain fell in the Lee catchment area in June. The normal average rainfall is 81mm.

Just 40mm fell in July, compared to an average of 80mm, and this month, only 33mm fell, compared to a 96mm average.

Just 5mm of rain is forecast over the next 10 days and even if average rainfall occurs over the next two months, the supply situation will remain critical, warned Mr Smyth.

The Inniscarra plant, the country’s third largest, produces an average of 60m litres of water daily for distribution, with the Lee Rd plant producing 40m litres and Glashaboy producing 20m.

Half is consumed by domestic or commercial customers while a staggering 50% is lost through leaks.

- You can get conservation tips on water.ie/conservation