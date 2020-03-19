News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal renewed for missing Tina Satchwell ahead of third anniversary of disappearance

Appeal renewed for missing Tina Satchwell ahead of third anniversary of disappearance
Tina Satchwell
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 03:54 PM

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell ahead of the third anniversary of her disappearance.

Tomorrow marks three years since she went missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal in County Cork.

So far over 370 lines of inquiry have been investigated, over 170 statements have been taken by gardaí and over 100 hours of CCTV footage has been viewed.

Speaking at Midleton Garda Station today, Superintendent Adrian Gamble said: "An Garda Síochána are firmly of the belief that credible information exists in the East Cork community that can assist our missing person investigation."

Supt Gamble said that he and the team continue to "actively investigate" Ms Satchwell's disappearance.

He appealed for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is, to get in contact with gardaí where all information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Anyone with information can contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Tina is described as 5'7", of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

READ MORE

Defence Forces veterans offer services as country battles coronavirus crisis

More on this topic

Gardaí renew appeal for information on Tina Satchwell on second anniversary of her disappearanceGardaí renew appeal for information on Tina Satchwell on second anniversary of her disappearance

Search goes on for woman who disappeared without trace almost two years agoSearch goes on for woman who disappeared without trace almost two years ago

Richard Satchwell explains comments made about missing wifeRichard Satchwell explains comments made about missing wife

Richard Satchwell says that he was not a controlling husbandRichard Satchwell says that he was not a controlling husband


TOPIC: Tina Satchwell

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Ireland sees another 74 Covid-19 cases, two-thirds of total aged under 55Ireland sees another 74 Covid-19 cases, two-thirds of total aged under 55

Minister reveals 50,000 claims for Covid-19 Unemployment Payments so farMinister reveals 50,000 claims for Covid-19 Unemployment Payments so far

Deadline for return of Irish tourists from Spain is extendedDeadline for return of Irish tourists from Spain is extended


Lifestyle

The Menu takes huge solace in the truly inspirational response of the Irish food world and the Irish public at large, all rallying to support one another.The Menu: Feed the Heroes; Support local producers

Classic fashion is making a comeback – and this spring is all about crisp shirts. By Prudence Wade.Crisp shirts are a wardrobe must-have this season

Leading neurosurgeon Dr Rahul Jandial tells Lisa Salmon about the simple lifestyle measures that can help keep your brain healthy.How to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeon

Expecting your newborn to actually “sleep like a baby” means you could be in for bit of a shock, despite the picturesque lace-draped crib you invested in and all those rosy expectations about a calm and tranquil motherhood.The best guide for new mums Lucy Wolfe's new baby sleep guide

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »