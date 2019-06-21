News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Appeal over feud-related incidents in Drogheda

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 02:58 PM

Gardai investigating a number of feud-related incidents in Drogheda are appealing for witnesses.

On June 20, a number of shots were fired at around 7.50pm in Elmwood Close, Termon Abbey, at the driver of a silver VW Golf, injuring the driver.

A short time later, the man attended Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds and has since been released from hospital.

The incident is related to the ongoing dispute in the town between feuding gangs, which has seen numerous violent incidents committed over the past year.

Two cars were seen driving away from the scene, a grey Peugeot 407 07C2620 and a grey Honda Accord 05D13539.

At around 8.10pm, a grey Honda Accord was reported on fire at Carstown railway bridge, Carstown, Termonfeckin.

Twenty-five minutes later, a grey Peugeot 407 was reported on fire at Starinagh, Collon.

On the same night, just 10 minutes apart, at 11.40pm and 11.50pm, two houses in the Moneymore area of the town were attacked with petrol bombs and criminal damage was caused.

No-one was injured in either fire.

The escalation in gang violence in the town has led to the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) being deployed to patrol the town, while 25 new Garda recruits have also been assigned to the area.

Superintendent Andrew Watters, from Drogheda Garda station, made an appeal for witnesses to contact gardai at Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Chief Superintendent Mangan, speaking at Drogheda station, expressed his thanks to the wider community in the area for their support and assistance over recent weeks, which he said had reduced tensions.

- Press Association

DroghedaGardaíDrugsCrimeTOPIC: Crime

