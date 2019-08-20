News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal made for back to school items for over 2,000 kids in Direct Provision

Appeal made for back to school items for over 2,000 kids in Direct Provision
By Olivia Kelleher
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 05:32 PM

Last minute appeals are being made to assist more than 2,000 children currently living in the Direct Provision system with back to school costs.

Trainers and shoes are particularly needed in the run up to schools opening their doors nationwide next week.

Donnah Vuma of Limerick based group Every Child is your Child says that they have been heartened by the response of the public to their "Back Pack" appeal. However, there is still a requirement for donations in the coming days.

“We have drop off points in Dublin, Limerick, Galway, Cork and Portlaoise. It is a difficult situation for people. Kids as we all known outgrow uniforms and they got torn. Children want to be excited going back to school. They want to look their best.

READ MORE

Political leaders in Northern Ireland clash over Boris Johnson’s backstop demand

We don’t want them to feel conscious of their clothes going in to school. The weekly living allowance per child ( in Direct Provision) is just €29. That doesn't buy much.”

Every Child is your Child has an annual fundraiser for children in accommodation centres in Limerick. The “Back Pack” drive is an expansion on this fundraiser.

The drive, which runs until Sunday, involves the national collection stationery including hard and soft copy books, white long-sleeve shirts and grey or navy trousers, as well as vouchers for Tesco, Dunnes, One4All, and book shops so that parents can buy a pair school shoes or the specific textbooks needed for their child's school.

Ms Vuma says the aim of the drive is to make sure that kids in Direct Provision go in to school as well prepared as other children with nothing to differentiate them.

Individuals in Direct Provision receive a €100 school uniform allowance similar to social welfare recipients. However, this does not cover the cost of crested uniforms, school books and other supplies.

Information on the 'Back Pack' appeal and where to donate can be made at everychildireland.org.

READ MORE

Indian restaurant ordered to pay €3,000 for refusing to serve customer - because he was Indian

More on this topic

Fianna Fáil calling for reform of direct provision systemFianna Fáil calling for reform of direct provision system

Young people in Direct Provision say 'happiness is seeing life without struggle'Young people in Direct Provision say 'happiness is seeing life without struggle'

Refugees 'struggling to access basic services' in emergency accommodation, says councilRefugees 'struggling to access basic services' in emergency accommodation, says council

Nearly 6,200 asylum seekers receiving allowance of less than €39 a weekNearly 6,200 asylum seekers receiving allowance of less than €39 a week

Direct ProvisonTOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Gardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in CavanGardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in Cavan

Brexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald TuskBrexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald Tusk

Average of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every dayAverage of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every day


Lifestyle

Timothy Grady is in Bantry this week to host a concert, and read from his classic book about the Irish in London, writes Don O'Mahony.Giving voice to the emigrant experience

A care home builds links with kids, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Inside out: Children learn what it's like to live with dementia.

When you think of someone who is “into skincare”, you probably imagine someone in a face mask.The Skin Nerd: Why face masks aren’t as important as you’d think

With the evenings closing in and a welcome chill in the air, it’s time to embrace the new season now.Make the Transition: Turn over a new leaf this fall

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »