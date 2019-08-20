Appeal made for back to school items for over 2,000 kids in Direct Provision

Last minute appeals are being made to assist more than 2,000 children currently living in the Direct Provision system with back to school costs.

Trainers and shoes are particularly needed in the run up to schools opening their doors nationwide next week.

Donnah Vuma of Limerick based group Every Child is your Child says that they have been heartened by the response of the public to their "Back Pack" appeal. However, there is still a requirement for donations in the coming days.

“We have drop off points in Dublin, Limerick, Galway, Cork and Portlaoise. It is a difficult situation for people. Kids as we all known outgrow uniforms and they got torn. Children want to be excited going back to school. They want to look their best.

We don’t want them to feel conscious of their clothes going in to school. The weekly living allowance per child ( in Direct Provision) is just €29. That doesn't buy much.”

Every Child is your Child has an annual fundraiser for children in accommodation centres in Limerick. The “Back Pack” drive is an expansion on this fundraiser.

The drive, which runs until Sunday, involves the national collection stationery including hard and soft copy books, white long-sleeve shirts and grey or navy trousers, as well as vouchers for Tesco, Dunnes, One4All, and book shops so that parents can buy a pair school shoes or the specific textbooks needed for their child's school.

Ms Vuma says the aim of the drive is to make sure that kids in Direct Provision go in to school as well prepared as other children with nothing to differentiate them.

Individuals in Direct Provision receive a €100 school uniform allowance similar to social welfare recipients. However, this does not cover the cost of crested uniforms, school books and other supplies.

Information on the 'Back Pack' appeal and where to donate can be made at everychildireland.org.