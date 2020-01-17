News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal issued for students to get mumps vaccine before returning to classes following outbreak

Appeal issued for students to get mumps vaccine before returning to classes following outbreak
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 08:02 AM

Additional reporting by Greg Murphy

The HSE’s assistant national director for Health Protection, Dr Kevin Kelleher has issued an appeal to university students to get the mumps vaccine before they return to classes.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Dr Kelleher explained that there had been a rise in the numbers of young people contracting the disease over the past 15-18 months.

Over 130 cases of the viral infection were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre last week.

It said the outbreak started in 2018 and has continued to spread.

"This is as a consequence of the large percentage of 15 to 30-year-olds who do not have full cover. At least two doses of the vaccine are required for immunity," Dr Kelleher explained. "These are usually administered at 12 months and then again on entering primary school."

However, in the years 2002-2003 vaccination levels dropped to 70 per cent and to 50% in some parts of the country.

“A large portion of this age group doesn’t have full coverage.”

The HSE has contacted the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) to urge students to check on the status of their immunisation record as the vaccine can still be administered.

Dr Kelleher called on anyone who has not had the vaccine to get it before they return to classes.

“We are trying to ensure that it (mumps) doesn’t carry on and affect their performance during exams.”

READ MORE

Over 191,000 penalty point notices issued in 2019

Symptoms of mumps

The symptoms of mumps usually develop 14-25 days after being infected with the mumps virus.

Swelling of the parotid glands is the most common symptom of mumps which are located on either side of your face, just below your ears.

Both glands are usually affected by the swelling, although in a minority of cases, only one gland is affected.

The swelling causes additional symptoms, including:

  • pain and tenderness in the swollen glands
  • pain on swallowing and/or difficulty swallowing.

Other symptoms of the mumps include:

  • headache
  • joint pain
  • nausea
  • dry mouth
  • mild abdominal pain
  • fatigue
  • loss of appetite
  • inflammation of ovaries, testicles, deafness
  • high temperature (fever) of 38ºC (100.4ºF), or above.

The HSE has said that people should contact their GP if they suspect that they or their children have mumps.

More on this topic

11-year-old quadruple amputee receives Star Wars bionic arm11-year-old quadruple amputee receives Star Wars bionic arm

Do you have burnout? The condition has been linked to irregular heartbeatsDo you have burnout? The condition has been linked to irregular heartbeats

Why avoiding strength training as part of your new fitness regime is a mistakeWhy avoiding strength training as part of your new fitness regime is a mistake

'Modest investment' in elective surgery during winter surge is practical solution to annual crisis'Modest investment' in elective surgery during winter surge is practical solution to annual crisis


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Former Dublin Mayor: Taoiseach is trying to blame City Council for homelessnessFormer Dublin Mayor: Taoiseach is trying to blame City Council for homelessness

Traffic disruption expected as farmer protest continues in Dublin City centreTraffic disruption expected as farmer protest continues in Dublin City centre

Homelessness and crime cast dark shadow on day two of election campaignHomelessness and crime cast dark shadow on day two of election campaign

Peter McVerry Trust: Tents are not a safe solution to rough sleepingPeter McVerry Trust: Tents are not a safe solution to rough sleeping


Lifestyle

Do you want to be a self-sufficient gardener? Think chickens, solar power and foraging, says Hannah StephensonWant to make an urban garden more eco-friendly? Think chickens, solar power and foraging

Good nutrition right can make a vital difference on the pitch. Clodagh Finn talks to performance nutritionist Emma Tester who is responsible for crafting bespoke diet plans for Munster playersGame on: Performance nutrition delivers results on the pitch for Munster Rugby

Good news! Teenagers are drinking and smoking less! But before we get too comfortable, they’re exercising less too.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Teens aren't looking after themselves because they don’t feel looked after

Five days after arriving in Colombia, Fiona Barry and Keith Ward met a rescue pup called Gracie, who gave them paws for thought, says Paula Burns.Puppy love: Irish couple on dream trip campaign to save Colombian pups

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »