Appeal issued for students to get mumps vaccine before returning to classes following outbreak

Additional reporting by Greg Murphy

The HSE’s assistant national director for Health Protection, Dr Kevin Kelleher has issued an appeal to university students to get the mumps vaccine before they return to classes.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Dr Kelleher explained that there had been a rise in the numbers of young people contracting the disease over the past 15-18 months.

Over 130 cases of the viral infection were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre last week.

It said the outbreak started in 2018 and has continued to spread.

"This is as a consequence of the large percentage of 15 to 30-year-olds who do not have full cover. At least two doses of the vaccine are required for immunity," Dr Kelleher explained. "These are usually administered at 12 months and then again on entering primary school."

However, in the years 2002-2003 vaccination levels dropped to 70 per cent and to 50% in some parts of the country.

“A large portion of this age group doesn’t have full coverage.”

The HSE has contacted the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) to urge students to check on the status of their immunisation record as the vaccine can still be administered.

Dr Kelleher called on anyone who has not had the vaccine to get it before they return to classes.

“We are trying to ensure that it (mumps) doesn’t carry on and affect their performance during exams.”

Symptoms of mumps

The symptoms of mumps usually develop 14-25 days after being infected with the mumps virus.

Swelling of the parotid glands is the most common symptom of mumps which are located on either side of your face, just below your ears.

Both glands are usually affected by the swelling, although in a minority of cases, only one gland is affected.

The swelling causes additional symptoms, including:

pain and tenderness in the swollen glands

pain on swallowing and/or difficulty swallowing.

Other symptoms of the mumps include:

headache

joint pain

nausea

dry mouth

mild abdominal pain

fatigue

loss of appetite

inflammation of ovaries, testicles, deafness

high temperature (fever) of 38ºC (100.4ºF), or above.

The HSE has said that people should contact their GP if they suspect that they or their children have mumps.