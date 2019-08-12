Appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Cork

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man died following a collision between a car and a postal van in north Cork this morning.

The accident happened on the outskirts of Mallow at Newtwopothouse on the N20 Cork to Limerick road.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver was uninjured.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with dashcam footage to make it available to investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111," said a spokesperson for an Garda Síochána.

It was the second fatal crash in Co Cork in just two days.

Jack McGrath, a 19-year-old from Waterford, died following a car accident in Midleton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr McGrath passed away in hospital on Sunday after being involved in a single-vehicle collision between the Lakeview Roundabout and the Old Youghal Road shortly after 1am on Saturday.

He suffered serious head injuries.

A talented hurler, he had been involved in several Waterford development squads.

His GAA club Brickey Rangers has opened a book of condolence so that friends and well-wishers can pay their respects.

In a statement, Brickey Rangers said, "Our club is shocked and heartbroken at the great sadness of the passing of one of our best-loved and admired player Jack McGrath. Jack was a unique and gifted player who wore the black and amber colours with great pride in both football and hurling. There is no doubt he had a very promising life tragically cut short both on and off the field.

"Words cannot express the emptiness and sorrow felt by all within the club. Jack was a bright, outgoing and lovable young man whose popularity amongst close family and friends was so respected. Our sincere sympathy to his loving parents Johnny and Lucia and his sister Holly and all the McGrath and Quealy family. Our prayers and thoughts remain with you at this time."

His remains will repose at his home, Foulouse, Clonea Road (X35 FP64) Wednesday afternoon from 4 pm with Rosary at 7.30pm, Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning in St Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The fatalities bring to six the number of people who have died in road crashes in Cork in the last month.

On August 1, a man in his 50s died after his car collided with a fuel tanker near Midleton.

On July 14, a motorcyclist in his 40s died when his motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch at Kilpadder South, Dromahane, some 10km from Mallow.

Four days later, a 19-year-old motorcyclist from Buttevant died following a collision with a car at Knockane, Ballyclough, Mallow.

On July 20, another motorcyclist - a man in his 70s - died when his motorbike collided with a car on the main Cork to Waterford road.