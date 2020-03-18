Appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Cork

Additional reporting by Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision which occurred this morning on the main Cork-Limerick (N20) road near Mallow.

A woman in her 70s died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry just north of the town.

The crash occurred at around 9.30am on the main road at Ballydahin, which is a section of road between the Annabella roundabout and the Dromahane turnoff.

Gardaí, fire brigade units, and paramedics rushed to the scene.

However, the woman died before she could be taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The coroner was notified and her body was removed to the hospital where an autopsy was to be carried out.

A number of other people were treated at the scene. They escaped serious injury, but were treated for shock.

One unit of the Mallow Fire Service attended along with the ambulance service and gardaí. A fire brigade unit from Kanturk was stood down earlier.

Garda forensic collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene in a bid to determine the cause of the accident. A section of the road was closed for some hours and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with dash cam footage who were travelling on the N20 between 8am and 10am yesterday.

They are being asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, Corkman Michael Burke, who died in a hit and run on St Patrick’s Day, is to be laid to rest.

Mr Burke was struck in the early hours of Tuesday on the N25 outside Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

He was a father of eight and lost his own father earlier this year.

Mr Burke is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their children.

His funeral is private arising out of the Covid 19 outbreak.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.