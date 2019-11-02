News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Appeal for witnesses as man, 70s, killed after being hit by bus in county Meath

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 07:25 AM

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a bus in Co Meath.

It happened near Ashbourne late last night.

Shortly after 11pm, Gardaí were called to a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian on the R135 at Newtown Cross, The Ward near Ashbourne.

The injured man, aged in his 70, was treated at the scene by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A report has been sent to the local coroner.

The driver of the bus was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators have examined the crash site and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

