Appeal for witnesses after roads claim three lives in separate accidents

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 07:19 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after three people were killed in separate crashes yesterday.

They happened in Dublin, Galway and Kildare.

Irish roads claimed three lives yesterday.

A woman in her 80s died in Galway after the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with another outside Loughrea shortly after 9am.

READ MORE: Gardaí make appeal for public not to share graphic images of fatal M50 accident

Separately in Kildare, a man in his 40s was killed when he was hit by a 4x4 on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin at around 5.50pm.

Meanwhile in Dublin, a woman in her 30s suffered catastrophic injuries in a crash involving three cars and a lorry.

It happened at 11.30am at the northbound Finglas exit of the motorway.

Gardaí are calling on the public not share images or videos of the M50 crash after footage was taken by drivers passing by - out of respect for the family of the deceased.


