News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in the face outside train station

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 03:54 PM

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed an attack in Dublin in which a man was stabbed in the face.

It happened just outside Clontarf Road Train Station at around 8pm last Thursday.

The man in his 30s who suffered stab wounds to his face then made his way to Clontarf Garda Station.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack, or who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 6664800, The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man armed with knife holds up youth in Limerick town

More on this topic

Two men arrested after handguns and ammunition seized in west Dublin

Garda ‘assaulted twice during drugs search’

Gardaí seek help identifying man found on Clare beach

Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner have met Majella Moynihan and apologised

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

What do you want to grow your bank for? Patrick Honohan says banks have not learned lessons

Two due at special court sitting after Cork's biggest drugs haul this year


Lifestyle

Sex advice: Help! I can't find her G-spot

Live at the Marquee: Silver-tongued troubadour Kris Kristofferson stands the test of time

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »