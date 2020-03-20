News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Louth crash

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 04:40 PM

Gardaí in Ardee, Co Louth are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the N2 near Collon on Friday 20th March, 2020.

At approximately 1.30pm a man in his 20s was fatally injured when his car was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry on the N2 north of the village of Collon. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and the local Coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and the road is currently closed in both directions. Gardaí say traffic diversions will remain in place until later this evening.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Ardee Garda Station on 041-6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

