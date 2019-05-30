NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Appeal for witnesses after man injured in aggravated burglary in Belfast

Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 01:40 PM

A man has been injured during an aggravated burglary in Belfast.

It happened in the Ross Road area of the city in the early hours of this morning.

Two men entered a house and assaulted the man with a hammer at around a quarter to one in the morning.

He sustained injuries to his body and face.

A woman in the house at the time was not injured but is very shocked by the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

READ MORE

Tory leadership hopeful apologises for smoking opium in Iran

More on this topic

Cobh Community Hospital residents in six hour wait for activity

test

Ronan company fails in challenge over docklands building height guidelines

Our Ocean Wealth conference: Maritime wind energy huge potential for jobs

PSNIBelfastTOPIC:

More in this Section

Only 2% of apprenticeships in Ireland undertaken by women

Death of Séamus Lawless on Everest 'a freak accident'

Controversial plans for 500 homes near north Dublin park resubmitted

Goal: 44,000 people forced to leave homes every day due to conflicts


Lifestyle

Meet the migrant chefs revolutionising Cork's food scene

Climate action: Meet the young doctors who want to save the planet

Summer Events Guide: What's on in June

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »