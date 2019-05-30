Appeal for witnesses after man injured in aggravated burglary in Belfast

A man has been injured during an aggravated burglary in Belfast.

It happened in the Ross Road area of the city in the early hours of this morning.

Two men entered a house and assaulted the man with a hammer at around a quarter to one in the morning.

He sustained injuries to his body and face.

A woman in the house at the time was not injured but is very shocked by the incident.

— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) May 30, 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses.