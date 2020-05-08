News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Co Mayo

Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Co Mayo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 07:45 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in County Mayo to come forward.

The incident occurred at around 12.20pm on Thursday, April 30 at Market Square, Castlebar.

A pedestrian, a woman in her late 60s, was seriously injured after she was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A car was later located a short distance away and was technically examined in connection with the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons or road users who were in the area at the time to come forward and for those with dash cam footage to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

First juvenile case for breaking Covid-19 restrictions hears teen of infected family was 'travelling nationwide'

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to accident that leaves woman seriously injuredGardaí appeal for witnesses to accident that leaves woman seriously injured

Gardaí renew appeal for information on crash after woman diesGardaí renew appeal for information on crash after woman dies

Man airlifted to hospital after two motorbikes collide in KerryMan airlifted to hospital after two motorbikes collide in Kerry

Motorcyclist dies following road crash in Co DownMotorcyclist dies following road crash in Co Down


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Leaving Cert set to be cancelled and replaced with predictive gradesLeaving Cert set to be cancelled and replaced with predictive grades

Teenager’s bail revoked in minutes over threatening witnessTeenager’s bail revoked in minutes over threatening witness

Burglar with 16 prior convictions caught after hiding under stairsBurglar with 16 prior convictions caught after hiding under stairs

Two people arrested in aggravated burglary investigationTwo people arrested in aggravated burglary investigation


Lifestyle

'We moved from our childhood bedrooms to our dream home'Meet the Cork woman who documented every step of her newbuild journey on Instagram

Lacking the motivation to lace up and hit the road? Marathon runner Amy Lane knows all about our inbuilt resistance to exercise but has found nothing beats the natural high of running, says Simon Lewis.Anyone can run: No need to give up on your marathon dreams

From wanting God to use his super powers to banish the virus, to going bowling for 10 days straight when everything returns to ‘normal’, Susan O’Shea finds out what children really think of Covid-19, what it feels like to be in lockdown for so long, the stresses of sibling rivalry, and what kids miss the mostLife in lockdown: I’m a kid... get me out of here!

Alva Cullen was sitting in her kitchen one morning when she had a brainwave. She sent an email to Dunnes Stores asking if the company would consider starting a new clothing range. It was a gamble;Meet Alva Cullen, the mum who wrote a letter to Dunnes - and ended up creating a clothing line for kids with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »