Appeal for witnesses after gunfire heard in Mahon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to shots being fired at a house in the Avenue De Rennes area of Mahon, Co. Cork last Tuesday, March 17.

At approximately 11:45pm, Gardaí received a report that a number of shots had been fired at the front door of a house.

Searches of the area were carried out by members of the Armed Support Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit but no arrests were made.

The scene was preserved, and a technical examination was carried out by the local scenes of crime unit.

No injuries were sustained to any person(s) during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Mahon area, in the vicinity of Avenue De Renne, Lakelands Avenue, Lakelands Crescent, Loughmahon Road, Ringmahon Road, Kinsale Road Roundabout and Tory Top Road, between 11pm and 12.30am to contact Gardaí at Blackrock Garda station at 021 453 6690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have video or mobile phone footage from the areas at the relevant times to contact them.