News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal for witnesses after gunfire heard in Mahon

Appeal for witnesses after gunfire heard in Mahon
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to shots being fired at a house in the Avenue De Rennes area of Mahon, Co. Cork last Tuesday, March 17.

At approximately 11:45pm, Gardaí received a report that a number of shots had been fired at the front door of a house.

Searches of the area were carried out by members of the Armed Support Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit but no arrests were made.

The scene was preserved, and a technical examination was carried out by the local scenes of crime unit.

No injuries were sustained to any person(s) during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Mahon area, in the vicinity of Avenue De Renne, Lakelands Avenue, Lakelands Crescent, Loughmahon Road, Ringmahon Road, Kinsale Road Roundabout and Tory Top Road, between 11pm and 12.30am to contact Gardaí at Blackrock Garda station at 021 453 6690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have video or mobile phone footage from the areas at the relevant times to contact them.

READ MORE

Health Minister hits out at 'gangs of teens' ignoring social distancing measures

More on this topic

Man charged in relation to robbery at shop in DublinMan charged in relation to robbery at shop in Dublin

Man due in court in connection with Dublin firearms seizureMan due in court in connection with Dublin firearms seizure

Two arrested as gardaí seize €163,000 worth of suspected cocaineTwo arrested as gardaí seize €163,000 worth of suspected cocaine

Man, 40s, arrested after four shotguns and revolver seized in DublinMan, 40s, arrested after four shotguns and revolver seized in Dublin


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Health Minister hits out at 'gangs of teens' ignoring social distancing measuresHealth Minister hits out at 'gangs of teens' ignoring social distancing measures

Doctors using online forms and apps to consult with patientsDoctors using online forms and apps to consult with patients

Irish passengers stuck in Fuerteventura overnight blame Ryanair 'overbooking'Irish passengers stuck in Fuerteventura overnight blame Ryanair 'overbooking'

IRA bombing victims helping the vulnerable during Covid-19 isolationIRA bombing victims helping the vulnerable during Covid-19 isolation


Lifestyle

If you want to quieten your excitable toddler before bed, try these simple mindfulness tips and clever bedtime stories to ‘tame’ them for sleep.How to use ‘disguised’ mindfulness to calm children at bedtime

If you want a feed full of good food.6 cookbook photographers to follow on Instagram

Jean Tierney has every reason to celebrate this year's Mother's Day. Against the odds, her son Brayden was born six months ago. The former Operation Transformation leader talks to Helen O'Callaghan about the heartbreak of her previous pregnancies and the joy of finally becoming a mumSpecial delivery: Operation Transformation’s Jean Tierney on celebrating Mother's Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »