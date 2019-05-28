NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Appeal for witnesses after father and five-year-old son die in Offaly crash

The road where the crash occurred. Photo: Google Maps.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 11:53 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a father and son were killed and two others were injured in a crash in Offaly.

It is understood those travelling in the car are all from the same family.

The crash between a car and a truck happened on the Tullamore to Mountmellick road at around 5pm yesterday evening.

A 30-year-old man and his five-year-old son were killed.

A nine-year-old girl was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was due to undergo emergency surgery.

An eight-year-old boy, who was the fourth passenger in the car, and the truck driver were taken to hospital.

READ MORE

#Elections2019: Sean Kelly edges closer to Ireland South quota; Dublin count due to resume

More on this topic

Did you spot this ‘mistake’ during Britain's Got Talent semi-final one?

Mother to go on trial in UK charged with murder of teenage sons

Banksy garage mural move gets under way in UK

Pippa O’Connor announces her own reality TV show

OffalyTOPIC:

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Sinn Féin 'in trouble' if general election is called, MEP candidate says

#Elections2019: Gogglebox star becomes first migrant Councillor in Meath

Eamon Ryan outlines Green Party's key demands for potential coalition partners

Judgment reserved in Frank McNamara/Theresa Lowe personal insolvency application


Lifestyle

Strange means good at avant-garde festival Open Ear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »