News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in hit-and-run

Appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in hit-and-run
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 06:40 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run in Dublin.

The incident happened at approximately 9.50am on Thursday at the junction for Mulhuddart Village on Blanchardstown Road South.

A 50-year-old man on a bicycle was seriously injured in a collision with a blue saloon car.

The vehicle continued driving in the direction of Mulhuddart Village.

The cyclist was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A number of vehicles stopped to assist the cyclist and an ambulance attended the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward as well as anyone who stopped to provide assistance.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 9.50am and 10.10am, particularly motorists with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Blanchardstown on 01 6667008 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

HSE confirms 11,500 women affected by out-of-date CervicalCheck tests since 2015

More on this topic

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo as security ‘precaution’British Airways suspends flights to Cairo as security ‘precaution’

Kilkenny send message with 22-point defeat of LimerickKilkenny send message with 22-point defeat of Limerick

Poll claims Fianna Fáil more popular than Fine Gael amid election speculationPoll claims Fianna Fáil more popular than Fine Gael amid election speculation

Waterford devastate Monaghan in Shamrock ParkWaterford devastate Monaghan in Shamrock Park

DublinHit And Run

More in this Section

Calls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court rulingCalls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court ruling

Gardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locallyGardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locally

Cork man claims man 'laughing away' during court hearing gifted him cash seized during Garda raidCork man claims man 'laughing away' during court hearing gifted him cash seized during Garda raid

Construction accidents drop despite increase in activityConstruction accidents drop despite increase in activity


Lifestyle

Celebrate the anniversary by finding lift off without even leaving the earth, at these stateside visitor centres and museums, says Sarah Marshall.America’s top space-age attractions to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

“Does anyone want to be my friend?” roared my five year old as he walked into the playground at our French campsite on holidays.Learner Dad: 'It can be heartbreaking watching your kids try make friends on holiday'

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.Palettes pack a punch: The travel must have

When it comes to men’s skincare, less really is more, writes Rachel Marie Walsh.Get The Look: Less is more when it comes to men's skincare

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »