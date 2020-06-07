Appeal for public not to share footage of Cork stabbing

A Cork TD has appealed to the public not to share video on social media of a stabbing incident involving a teenager in Carrigaline.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the incident in Waterpark on Saturday night was “deeply upsetting and truly shocking.”

He has asked social media users to be cognisant of the privacy of the victim.

He has also expressed concern that social media posts and circulation of videos could hamper the garda investigation into the incident.

“I am aware of videos of the incident circulating. Out of respect to the victim, please do not share.

"Please also be aware that sharing names of people involved in the incident could undermine chance of convictions. If you have information please go to the Gardaí.

Wishing the victim a full recovery, and I hope justice will be done.

The incident occurred in Waterpark in the town shortly after 10.20pm on Saturday evening.

The attack was recorded on mobile camera phone footage and then appeared online.

The boy was stabbed multiple times in the back and sides during the attack.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance where he is now in a stable condition.

His injuries are not understood to be life threatening.

A large number of teenagers are reported to have been in the Waterpark area at the time.

A youth was arrested in the area a short time later.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and is being questioned at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.