NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Appeal for players to check tickets as someone in Ireland wakes up €10m richer

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 09:11 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Someone in the country has woken up this morning €10 million richer as lottery fever continues to grip the country.

A whopping €10,288,699 was one by one lucky Irish player in last night’s Lotto Draw.

The jackpot win comes the same week a large family syndicate from North Dublin scooped €175 million in the EuroMillions.

The National Lottery has appealed to all of its players across the country to check their tickets to see if they have become the 21st Lotto player in the history of Lotto to win over €10 million

The winning numbers are: 3, 19, 21, 29, 31, 35 and bonus number is 22.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

With a jackpot win of this amount we need a little time to inform the shop owner and to give the winner time and space to let this huge win sink in.

This jackpot was close to being shared as another Limerick Lotto player fell one number short, matching five numbers and the bonus ball.

This lucky player has won €87,874 and bought their ticket at Deerpark Dairies on Davis Street, Limerick City.

This morning National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said:

“This has been an extraordinary week in the 32-year life of the National Lottery.

We had our highest ever jackpot prize winner with a family syndicate winning an incredible €175 million on EuroMillions. Now, just days later, we have a lucky Lotto player who has won this amazing €10.2 million prize.

Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, 21 lucky players have won jackpots that exceed €10 million.

The highest Lotto Jackpot in the history of the National Lottery was €18.9 million in Hegarty’s, Staplestown, Co Carlow, in June 2008.

More on this topic

One winner of Lotto Jackpot of €10m!

Lotto jackpot heading for a staggering €10m tonight - highest in two years

Winners: ‘We don’t want this to change our lives’

Euromillions: ‘Normal family’ getting used to €175m jackpot


KEYWORDS

LottoPlayerWinner

More in this Section

Limerick boating incident: 'I can still hear the girls screaming'

Government are 'sleepwalking' into a chaotic disorderly Brexit, say Fianna Fáil

'Shocked, angered and dismayed': Dublin Mayor on amalgamation of Clondalkin Jigsaw

Cervical Check: Fianna Fáil say delayed Scally report is 'disappointing'


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »