Appeal for information on first anniversary of Jason Molyneaux murder

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the murder of Dublin man on the first anniversary of his death.

Jason Molyneaux, 27, died on 30 January 2018 when he was approached and shot as he left a flat at James Larkin House at 9.40pm.

Gardaí say a lone male fled the scene in a Renault Kangoo Van, 10 D 126064.

The suspect drove along East Wall Road, and the Point Village crossing the East Link Bridge.

The van was abandoned off York Road.

Gardaí in Store Street are investigating, and they say they believe members of the public hold crucial details for this investigation.

They are appealing to them to contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01 - 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.