News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal for information as man held over fatal assault

Appeal for information as man held over fatal assault
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Friday, February 07, 2020 - 11:36 PM

Gardaí were still questioning a man last night in connection with the death of a father of five in a fatal assault in Kilkenny on Thursday.

The man who died has been named as Liam Edward O’Sullivan.

The 46-year-old sustained injuries in an incident at High Hayes Terrace on Castlecomer Rd in the early hours of Thursday.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 11pm on Thursday night, having been rushed to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

An autopsy was completed yesterday and the results have not been released for operational reasons.

A male in his thirties was in custody yesterday at Kilkenny Garda Station for questioning in relation to Mr O’Sullivan’s death.

His period of detention was due to end overnight.

Gardaí investigating the case have been employing resources typically associated with a murder probe.

A woman who was arrested following the incident had already been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for information, including anyone who was in the Castlecomer Rd/Gas House Lane area between 3.30am and 5.30am last Thursday and any road users who may have camera footage.

READ MORE

Family 'have serious concerns' for missing Meath man

More on this topic

Gardaí investigate after driver makes suspicious approach to schoolboy in MeathGardaí investigate after driver makes suspicious approach to schoolboy in Meath

Gardaí warn of fake garda calls to houses in MeathGardaí warn of fake garda calls to houses in Meath

Two men suffer serious injuries in assault on grounds of prisonTwo men suffer serious injuries in assault on grounds of prison

Over 3,500 complete survey on updating current hate speech and crime lawsOver 3,500 complete survey on updating current hate speech and crime laws


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Varadkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after electionVaradkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after election

Memorable quotes from the General Election campaignMemorable quotes from the General Election campaign

Talks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonaldTalks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonald

O'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests TaoiseachO'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests Taoiseach


Lifestyle

Get ready for a serotonin explosion, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Colour Burst

Cork writer and actor Jody O’Neill’s autism story certainly has an interesting twist: she only discovered she was autistic at the age of 39, when her young son was diagnosed.What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: An uplifting, powerful piece of theatre

The new service, currently available only in Cork, is expected to roll out further afield.Cork-based online service aims to provide 24/7 healthcare and support

In Euripedes’ tragedy, Medea’s doomed children are beloved, but nameless, and voiceless.Medea: Tragedy from a new perspective

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »