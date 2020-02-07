Appeal for information as man held over fatal assault

Gardaí were still questioning a man last night in connection with the death of a father of five in a fatal assault in Kilkenny on Thursday.

The man who died has been named as Liam Edward O’Sullivan.

The 46-year-old sustained injuries in an incident at High Hayes Terrace on Castlecomer Rd in the early hours of Thursday.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 11pm on Thursday night, having been rushed to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

An autopsy was completed yesterday and the results have not been released for operational reasons.

A male in his thirties was in custody yesterday at Kilkenny Garda Station for questioning in relation to Mr O’Sullivan’s death.

His period of detention was due to end overnight.

Gardaí investigating the case have been employing resources typically associated with a murder probe.

A woman who was arrested following the incident had already been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for information, including anyone who was in the Castlecomer Rd/Gas House Lane area between 3.30am and 5.30am last Thursday and any road users who may have camera footage.