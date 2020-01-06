Appeal for information after Garda dragged by car in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information after a member of the force was injured after being run over and dragged by a car in Dublin.

Gardaí at Dundrum are investigating the endangerment incident that happened at 6.45pm yesterday at Dundrum Town Centre.

Security staff at Dundrum Town Centre and gardaí saw a Blue Fiat Bravo hatchback that was allegedly connected with a previous theft in the area and attempted to stop the car and apprehend the occupant.

The driver failed to stop and fled from the scene at speed, colliding with a male Garda member in the process.

The member was dragged a considerable distance before falling on the road and later attended St Vincent's Hospital.

Pending further medical assessments, it is known at this time that he has suffered significant soft tissue injuries to his lower leg.

The vehicle was later recovered by Gardaí at Kilcarrig Close in Tallaght.

The driver of the car is understood to be part of a crime group that were planning a theft in the area. Prior to this endangerment incident, two men in their late 40s were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a Serious Offence (Theft).

These men were later charged to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.

Gardaí at Dundrum are appealing to the public for information in relation to this incident. If anyone is aware of the identity of the driver or has any information in relation to any individuals in this crime group, please contact gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to the Blue Fiat Bravo Hatchback that was recovered at Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.