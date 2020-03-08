Appeal for information after body of man, 30s, found in Mayo

Gardaí have said they are "investigating all off the circumstances" surrounding the discovery of a body in Co Mayo.

The body of a man in his 30s was found in the county today after a passer-by made the discovery and raised the alarm.

The discovery was made at The Quay in Westport shortly before 9am this morning.

His body was recovered from the water and has been taken to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out tomorrow morning.

Gardaí said the man's death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

However, they added that they will await the outcome of a post-mortem to determine the course of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094-9038200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.