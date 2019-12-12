News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 08:36 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a man missing from his home in Co Louth.

Daniel McMahon, 41, was last seen when he left his home in Ardee during the afternoon of Friday, November 29.

Daniel is 6'2 in height and has tight red hair with a beard. He also wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket with fur on the inside, blue denim jeans, a white t-shirt and grey runners with a white stripe.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 - 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Taoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border region

More on this topic

Missing Mayo woman located safe and wellMissing Mayo woman located safe and well

Gardaí appeal for help in locating woman, 31, missing from DublinGardaí appeal for help in locating woman, 31, missing from Dublin

Tributes paid to ‘quiet but powerful’ widow of Disappeared victimTributes paid to ‘quiet but powerful’ widow of Disappeared victim

Gardaí seek help finding missing 31-year-old from NavanGardaí seek help finding missing 31-year-old from Navan


MissingTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Man charged over ATM thefts in Co AntrimMan charged over ATM thefts in Co Antrim

589 people are waiting on trolleys589 people are waiting on trolleys

Sports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI splitSports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI split

Three arrested in connection with Lucan murderThree arrested in connection with Lucan murder


Lifestyle

For wine-lovers, a tour of the Rioja region of northern Spain is like a visit to your very own fairytale — but with added wine, writes Anna O’DonoghueSip sip hooray in the capital of Spanish wine Spain’s wine capital

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: Being nice to poor kids is everything that is wrong about Christmas

Ever wondered if liqueurs or drink-laced Christmas puddings might put you over the drink-driving limit? Pat Fitzpatrick picks up a breathalyser and puts six sweet treats to the testDo these boozy treats put you over the drink-driving limit?

Kya deLongchamps investigates the history behind the mythCan you really be arrested for eating a mince pie on Christmas Day in Britain?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »