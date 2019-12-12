Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a man missing from his home in Co Louth.

Daniel McMahon, 41, was last seen when he left his home in Ardee during the afternoon of Friday, November 29.

Daniel is 6'2 in height and has tight red hair with a beard. He also wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket with fur on the inside, blue denim jeans, a white t-shirt and grey runners with a white stripe.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 - 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.