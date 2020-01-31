Appeal for Dubliners to check their EuroMillions tickets as €29k prize remains unclaimed

The National Lottery has again appealed to Lotto players in Dublin to urgently check their EuroMillions tickets as a prize of over €29,000 from November remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket which earned the person €29,031 was sold at the Lidl Store on Main Street in Dundrum town centre on Saturday, November 2.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Monday.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for the draw on Tuesday November 5 were: 09, 14, 25, 33, 48 and the Lucky Stars: 02, 12