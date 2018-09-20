Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses to armed robbery in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information on a cash in transit robbery at Killiney Shopping Centre, Co Dublin yesterday morning.

At approximately 10.36am, one man armed with what was described as a handgun threatened a security van driver and demanded cash.

A second man waited in a silver Nissan Micra nearby.

They made their getaway towards the M50.

No shots were discharged and no injuries sustained. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 9.30am and 11.30am yesterday who may have information to contact them.

In particular, gardaí are calling for drivers and taxis who may have dash cam footage and who were in the area yesterday to contact them at Dun Laoghaire Garda station (01) 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk