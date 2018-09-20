Home»Breaking News»ireland

Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses to armed robbery in Dublin

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 02:27 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information on a cash in transit robbery at Killiney Shopping Centre, Co Dublin yesterday morning.

At approximately 10.36am, one man armed with what was described as a handgun threatened a security van driver and demanded cash.

A second man waited in a silver Nissan Micra nearby.

They made their getaway towards the M50.

No shots were discharged and no injuries sustained. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 9.30am and 11.30am yesterday who may have information to contact them.

In particular, gardaí are calling for drivers and taxis who may have dash cam footage and who were in the area yesterday to contact them at Dun Laoghaire Garda station (01) 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

'Compliments and commendations don't put meals on tables', says TD on Defence Forces dispute

Former Garda Commissioner seeks extension to period allowed to initiate defamation proceedings

Abortion services will be free, Harris confirms

Dublin hospital security guard sacked for switching off Body Cam as colleague allegedly assaulted heroin addict


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

    • 8
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »