Appeal for Cork abuse unit to be activated

A support group for women who have suffered domestic violence says it is imperative a specialist Garda unit is activated immediately to aid it with its work.

West Cork Women Against Violence (WCWAV) has said it is concerned that a number of gardaí have been trained to staff a Protective Services Unit (PSU) for the West Cork region but still haven’t been assigned to it.

The issue was highlighted earlier this week by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) which is concerned that two sergeants and 10 gardaí trained for the PSU still haven’t taken up their appointments.

The GRA was also concerned that there is no news from Garda management in Dublin as to whether they will be replaced by new gardaí if they are taken off frontline duties.

WCWAV co-ordinator Marie Mullholland said the support group, which was set up 20 years ago, is seeing the number of people seeking its services increase all the time.

While they have a main office in Bantry they also operate an outreach service.

“We will go wherever we’re asked,” said Ms Mullholland. “We will find a safe, neutral place. We often meet women in car parks, libraries, cafés etc.”

She said WCWAV had been working closely with gardaí trying to get the PSU service established in the region.

“It’s very important to our work that they investigate people and bring them to justice,” said Ms Mullholland. “This unit is to investigate domestic abuse, sexual abuse, child abuse, sex trafficking, female genital mutilation, and forced marriages.”

She said that WCWAV has just acquired a safe house for victims and is anxious that people who use it have access to the PSU.

Ms Mullholland said her organisation has a very good working relationship with gardaí in the region, but opening the PSU “can only be a good thing”.

“These people are trained to deal with highly specialised investigations and very sensitive work,” she said.

“You’re working with people who are very vulnerable and whose lives could be in danger. Having a PSU would make victims more confident,” said Ms Mullholland.

A spokesman for the Garda press office said:

A number of personnel have been trained to staff this specialist unit and it will be operational once work to provide appropriate accommodation is completed. It is hoped this will be completed by end of December.

Meanwhile, the spokesman added that additional personnel have been allocated to the Divisional Protective Services Unit for Cork City in recent weeks and there is a proposal to further increase personnel numbers in the unit on a permanent basis.

Several months ago this unit stopped taking on new cases because it was short of personnel.