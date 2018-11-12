Appeal following theft of phones and tablets from Cork shop

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary at an electronics store in Cork yesterday.

The alarm was activated at the store at Opera Lane shortly after 4am.

The front of the unit was smashed and a significant amount of high-value stock, including phones and tablets, was taken.

During a follow-up operation a short time later, a car was located by gardaí on the M8 near junction 13 south of Mitchelstown.

A number of suspects fled from the car on foot.

All of the goods taken in the burglary were recovered from the car.

No arrests have been made to date and the car has been removed for technical and forensic examination.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street are appealing for information and in particular to anyone who was in the area of Emmet Place, Opera Lane, and Patrick Street between 4am to 4.30am to contact them.

Gardaí are especially anxious to speak to anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage recorded in that area at the time.

They are also appealing to any witnesses in the area of Junction 13 on the M8 South of Mitchelstown at approximately 4.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Anglesea St on 021-4552000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-6660-111 or any garda station.

